PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,554 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.61. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

