PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 64,556 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

