PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,772 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

