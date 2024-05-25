PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Critical Review

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Professional Diversity Network and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00

PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $7.70 million 1.05 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.82 PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and PodcastOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PodcastOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -54.12% -186.84% -65.87% PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PodcastOne beats Professional Diversity Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.