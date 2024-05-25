Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.72 and last traded at $167.73. Approximately 1,004,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,638,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.