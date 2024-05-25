Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,250 shares in the company, valued at $380,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

