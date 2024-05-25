Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

