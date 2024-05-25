Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 6,009 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

