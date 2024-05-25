Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $164.20

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.20, but opened at $160.02. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $168.15, with a volume of 434,140 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

