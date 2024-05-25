Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Red River Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ RRBI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRBI
Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares
In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $58,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Red River Bancshares Company Profile
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red River Bancshares
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.