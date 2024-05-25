Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $348.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

