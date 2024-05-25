Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Radware were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.