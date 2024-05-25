Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $290,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $70.89 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.