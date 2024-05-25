Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,507 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 143.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

