Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 1,238 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

