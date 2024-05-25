Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 109,491 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after buying an additional 225,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

