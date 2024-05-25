Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 842,587 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 842,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.