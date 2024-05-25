Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.17.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $214.89 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

