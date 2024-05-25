Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE TNK opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

