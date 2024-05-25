Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,910 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $216,194,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.