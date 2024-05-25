Roth Mkm Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $153.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.