Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $23.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

