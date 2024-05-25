Royal Bank of Canada Trims Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Target Price to $68.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,476,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 310,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

