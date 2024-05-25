Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

