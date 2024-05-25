Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

