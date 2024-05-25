Serge Saxonov Sells 4,877 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

