Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

STRNY opened at $31.89 on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

