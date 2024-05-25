Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 137,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

