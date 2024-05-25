Sime Armoyan Purchases 1,100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$582.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

