Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 270,255 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

