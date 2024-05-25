Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

