Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Sells $60,812.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

SIX opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

