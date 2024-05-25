Small Cap Consu Upgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Small Cap Consu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Vince Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE VNCE opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter.
Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
