Small Cap Consu Upgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Small Cap Consu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE VNCE opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Free Report ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince makes up approximately 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

