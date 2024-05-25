SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.