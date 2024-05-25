Société BIC SA Declares Dividend of $1.54 (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Société BIC Stock Performance
Société BIC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.
About Société BIC
