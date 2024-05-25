Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Upgraded by Cormark to Strong-Buy

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.77.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.3 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

