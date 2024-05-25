Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

