Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

SNOW opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.