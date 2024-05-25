Stifel Nicolaus Increases ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $90.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

ePlus Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.94. ePlus has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

About ePlus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.