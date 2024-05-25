SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.19. 65,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 314,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

