Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $40.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

