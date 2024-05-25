SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.91. 5,463,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,946,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SunPower

SunPower Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.