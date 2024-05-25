Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.04 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.
About Surge Energy
