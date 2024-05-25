Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $587.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $409.83 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.67 and a 200-day moving average of $546.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.