Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

