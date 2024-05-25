Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

