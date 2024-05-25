Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $191.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

