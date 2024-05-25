Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.
Target Trading Up 0.6 %
TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.
In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
