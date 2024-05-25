Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

