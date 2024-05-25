TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

TRP stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.