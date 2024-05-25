Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 490,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 313,788 shares.The stock last traded at $207.54 and had previously closed at $213.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

